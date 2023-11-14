Russell Coleman prepares to take over as Kentucky's next Attorney General

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman hosted his transition team at the Capitol on Tuesday as he prepares to serve as Kentucky's 52nd attorney general.

"I'm honored by the trust placed in me by the people of the Commonwealth," Coleman said.

Coleman said as attorney general, he is going to lean into three priorities: Tackling drugs coming into Kentucky over the border, tackling the increase in violence in Kentucky, and pushing back "on an agenda coming out of Washington D.C. that just doesn't comport with common sense or the views of our founders."

Coleman plans to use "the greatest power" the attorney general has to accomplish his goals: Convening authority.

"My plan is to bring together the best leaders, the best advocates - those with a depth of experience on these very issues," said Coleman.

Coleman, a Republican, also expressed hope to collaborate with Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat.

"There is no R and D when it comes to protecting our families. There’s no R and D when it comes to crime victims," said Coleman. "I look forward to finding ways to collaborate with this Administration. And certainly, there is a hand out from the Attorney General’s Office seeking to do so - and shake the hand of the Governor and his team."

Coleman added that he has reached out to Beshear to congratulate him on his re-election.

Coleman also emphasized that "it is the duty of the Attorney General" to defend the laws passed by the legislature, and he said he intends to do so.