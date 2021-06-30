Watch
Ruth Gao announces U.S. Senate run in Kentucky, aims to become 'first millennial woman Senator'

Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 30, 2021
(LEX 18) — Democrat Ruth Gao has announced she will run for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky against incumbent Senator Rand Paul.

Gao officially filed a campaign committee last month and publicly announced her campaign on Wednesday. In a news release, Gao says she aims to become the first female millennial Senator and "usher in the next generation of leadership in Washington, D.C."

Gao has a background as an educator, including a PhD in Educational Leadership. She says the uphill climb young people are facing right now is what motivated her to take the leap from education to running for office.

"Ruth will be a voice for all of Kentucky and lend her experience in education towards bridging the gap in our current partisan politics," Gao's campaign said in a news release.

