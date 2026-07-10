Secretary of State: KY voter registration hits biggest monthly jump since August 2024

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky saw its biggest monthly voter registration jump for the first time in nearly two years this June, with 11,440 new voters added to the rolls.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the milestone Friday.

"Amidst the summer doldrums, voter registration is hot," Adams said.

Net registration rose by 6,770 in June. During the same period, 4,670 voters were removed from the rolls — 3,576 who were deceased, 542 who moved out of state, 374 felony convicts, 71 duplicate registrations, 65 adjudged mentally incompetent, 21 identified as non-citizens, and 21 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registration now makes up 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,620,173 voters. Republican registration grew by 5,516 voters, a 0.34 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,370,786 voters. Democratic registration fell by 446, a 0.03 percent decrease.

Voters registered under other political affiliations — mostly independent — total 381,359, making up 11 percent of the electorate. That group rose by 1,700 voters, a 0.44 percent increase.