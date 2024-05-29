Sen. McConnell: U.S. must rebuild industrial base, increase national defense spending

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized two things he will be pushing for during the remainder of his current term in office: a rebuild of the country's industrial base and increased spending on national defense.

"This is a part of how I intend to spend the next two years - using the influence I may have to help convince America that we need to increase defense spending," McConnell said during a ribbon cutting at the University of Kentucky on Wednesday. "We need to improve our industrial base to get ready for the long term competition."

The ribbon cutting was for the Next Generation Additive Manufacturing Research Laboratory, which is part of UK’s Institute for Sustainable Manufacturing. The lab will work with the U.S. Army to develop products and components for the U.S. Department of Defense and civilian use.

McConnell called the lab an example of America rebuilding its industrial base.

“We sort of took a holiday from history for a while, and our allies in Europe did as well, but we’re awake now," McConnell said.

McConnell also emphasized his support for sending money overseas as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He believes that the U.S. should continue to help Ukraine against Russia, an ally of China.

"It hasn't sunk in yet at home, but this is a very, very dangerous period we’re in," said McConnell. "We have two big power competitors - Russia and China, a sort of satellite state - Iran - all working together against the Democratic parts of the world."

“This is a challenge facing us that's reminiscent of the period leading up to World War II," McConnell said.

