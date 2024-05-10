Sen. Rand Paul meets with Mayor Linda Gorton to discuss crime, violence in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul met with Mayor Linda Gorton on Friday to discuss crime and violence in Fayette County.

That's where Paul pushed for more severe punishment of people who use guns in a violent way.

"Republicans and Democrats - we don't all agree on what to do on guns. But I think we should punish people using guns in a violent way. So, shooting into a house, I think, should be a felony. What would that do? It may put them in jail, but also it would take away their gun rights," said Paul. "As much as I'm for gun rights, I'm not for gun rights if you're shooting into someone's house, or if you shoot somebody."

Paul also advocated for more prosecution of felons who buy guns.

"About 100,000 people try to buy guns each year who are felons. These are people who have already committed a crime and it's against the law for them to buy guns - because they're already felons. Of the 100,000 people who try to buy guns, who are felons, I think we prosecuted 12," said Paul. "12 out of 100,000. So, I think there is the possibility of doing better."