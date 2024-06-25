Sen. Rand Paul undecided on potential endorsement of Donald Trump

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Later this week, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate for the first time in the 2024 election cycle.

While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and most of Kentucky's republican congressmen have already endorsed Trump in the race, Sen. Rand Paul has not yet decided whether to do so.

"While I’m supportive of Donald Trump, I haven’t decided to go out and campaign for him or fully endorse him because I am concerned about all the debt we added during the Trump administration," explained Paul during a stop in Lexington on Tuesday. "I’m concerned about the lockdowns. I didn’t like closing all the businesses. I didn’t like passing free checks out - that we had to borrow in order to send people checks. So, there are a lot of things I didn’t like."

However, Paul emphasized that he is still supporting Trump. However, he wants a guarantee of information for his investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

"They’re still resisting giving me information," said Paul. "What I’m looking for is a rock-solid promise from former President Trump, [that] if he’s elected again, he’s going to give me access to my investigation - to get to the bottom of why we did this and how we can prevent this from happening again."