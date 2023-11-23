Senate President Robert Stivers discusses priorities ahead of 2024 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In a little more than five weeks, Kentucky lawmakers will return to the Capitol for the beginning of the new legislative session. 2024 is a budget year, so Senate President Robert Stivers says much of the attention will be on passing a new budget.

But there are plenty of other issues lawmakers could take up. Gov. Andy Beshear hopes universal pre-K is one of them. However, Stivers suggests lawmakers may look at daycare instead.

"I understand [Beshear] has his ideas and beliefs -but when you start talking about the school system being the provider, look at the hours that they are open. Who's there for the 4-6? Or the second shifter? Or Christmas vacation? Or Thanksgiving? Or summer? You kind of have to create a model that is not set up for their school year calendar," said Stivers.

An issue abortion rights advocates will be closely watching in 2024 is Kentucky's abortion ban. It currently does not allow exceptions for rape and incest victims, and there have been calls for that to change. Will lawmakers consider doing that? Stivers says conversations will be had.

"That's going to be a discussion that we'll have internally to see what the caucus and the Senate in conjunction with the House will want to do," said Stivers. "But where we will go - at this point in time, I have no idea. Because in the years that I've been here, it's the toughest issue that we deal with."

Stivers also hopes some of the 2024 session will be spent on energy policies.

"You probably remember last year what went on in Louisville - rolling brownouts, Storm Elliot. We really need to focus on a strong energy policy," said Stivers.

"From the grid that moves electricity and from the generation - we are at a real tipping point," he added. "If we get another Storm Elliot, you wouldn't see rolling brownouts, you'll see blackouts. So we need to strengthen our energy policies.