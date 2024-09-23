Supreme Court of Kentucky elects Debra Hembree Lambert as Chief Justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Supreme Court of Kentucky has elected Deputy Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert as the next Chief Justice of the Commonwealth.

According to a release, Lambert will serve a four-year term starting on Jan. 6, 2025.

“Chief Justice-elect Lambert is a hard-working, dedicated, and experienced member of the Kentucky Court of Justice, having served as Family Court Judge, Court of Appeals Judge, and Justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court. Altogether, she has served as a judge or justice for more than 17 years,” Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter said in a press release. “I am confident that Chief Justice-elect Lambert will lead the Judicial Branch with integrity and ensure the efficient and fair administration of justice for this great commonwealth.”

According to a release, she was elected as a justice of the Supreme Court in Nov. 2018 from the 3rd Supreme Court District.

Lambert also heads the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health, according to a release, and volunteers as a certified suicide prevention trainer.

The release states that Lambert is a native of Bell County but now resides in Pulaski County with her family.