U.S. Health Secretary RFK Jr. decertifies Kentucky organ donation group during Lexington visit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. traveled to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday to announce the federal government is decertifying Network for Hope, a nonprofit that coordinated organ donations in Kentucky.

Kennedy said the group endangered patients and failed to fix safety lapses.

He said the decision is part of a months-long government effort to address unfair and unsafe practices in the United States organ transplant system. A federal investigation found that Network for Hope tried to pursue organs from critically ill patients who were recovering from their injuries. Federal reviewers found serious deficiencies in nearly 30% of the cases they examined, according to Kennedy.

"We found patients placed on the organ donation pathway who should've never been there. We found cases with a donation process that continued despite signs that the patients were not appropriate organ donors," Kennedy said during his Lexington visit.

Kennedy said situations like that cannot happen because organ donors and their families need to be able to trust the system.

"Every patient waiting for that gift deserves complete confidence that our organ donation system is safe, ethical, and worthy of their trust," he said.

Scrutiny of Network for Hope in Kentucky began after the case of Anthony Thomas "TJ" Hoover II. After an overdose in 2021, his family members agreed to donate his organs after they were told he would not recover.

Hoover's family spoke alongside Kennedy on Wednesday, saying Hoover was being prepared for an organ harvest surgery as he showed signs of life.

"During that honor walk, his eyes were open. He was tracking me and they told me it was just reflexes. Then, during the heart cath, he was thrashing, crying, and grabbing the doctor's hands to stop him," Donna Rhorer, Hoover's sister, said.

A hospital doctor refused to withdraw life support, according to Rhorer. Hoover eventually recovered, although he has lingering neurological injuries.

Network for Hope will have a chance to appeal the government's decision. The group has previously said it obeyed all laws and guidelines.

On Wednesday, Barry Massa, the CEO of Network for Hope released a statement regarding Kennedy's decision, which can be read below.