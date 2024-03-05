Watch Now
'We can do better': Bill aimed at combatting animal cruelty in Kentucky passes House

Kentucky House Majority Caucus
Posted at 4:22 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:23:46-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill in the Kentucky Legislature aimed at combatting animal cruelty passed in the House on Tuesday.

Representative Susan Witten sponsored House Bill 258, which expands the definition of torture of a dog or cat. The measure would include situations where "extreme physical pain, serious physical injury or infirmity, or death results from intentional injury or infirmity while they are restrained."

“Kentucky ranks among the nation’s worst states for animal abuse. We can do better and we should," said Rep. Witten.

The bill would also ensure that animal abusers are held accountable for their first offense by making the crime a Class D felony instead of a Class A misdemeanor.

“Not only is torturing a dog or cat inhumane, but study after study shows that those who abuse animals often go on to abuse children and other vulnerable individuals. By harshening the sentence for this crime, we can hold animal abusers accountable and prevent them from escalating,” said Rep. Witten.

For more information on HB 258, click here.

