What could a Beshear presidential run look like?

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is meeting with major donors and visiting early primary states as speculation grows about a potential presidential run, though he has offered limited public comments on his plans.

Recent statements by Beshear provide insight into what his campaign strategy might look like if he decides to enter the race.

"Right now people are voting for candidates that they believe will be more focused on their every day needs," Beshear said.

The governor believes Democrats should concentrate on five specific topics that impact people's daily lives: jobs, healthcare, roads and bridges, schools, and community safety.

"What I think Democrats need to do – but I'm happy to throw it out there for Republicans if they want to win too – is number one spend 80% of your time on the core concerns of our American families," Beshear said.

Beshear also emphasized the importance of authenticity when running for office, including explaining motivations behind decisions and changing how candidates communicate with voters.

"Get back to talking like normal human beings. Advocacy speak came on for the right reasons. It was to reduce stigma in different areas, but you don't reduce stigma by changing words. You reduce stigma by changing hearts," Beshear said.

The governor suggested using more straightforward language, such as saying "addiction" instead of "substance abuse disorder," to better connect with voters.

While Beshear framed these comments as advice for candidates looking to win elections, they could preview his own approach if he launches a presidential campaign.