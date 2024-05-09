Will the DEA's marijuana reclassification affect Kentucky's medical cannabis program?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will soon move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Will this have an impact on Kentucky's upcoming medical marijuana program? Governor Andy Beshear said, in the long term, it may.

"What it will allow is medical research into marijuana, which right now is prohibited because of how it's scheduled," said Beshear. "I do think, in the longer term, it could make an impact. Maybe providing us [with] what we need on some conditions that we believe should be included in the program, but currently are not."

"If this rescheduling happens, and if it opens up research, my hope is that we can use that to further open this program where it will provide a medical or a therapeutic purpose that will help people," he added.

Currently, under Kentucky's current medical marijuana law, only residents with epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea or vomiting, cancer, severe or chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder can qualify for the program.

A bill was filed to expand the program, but it ultimately failed.

It would have included these additional conditions:

