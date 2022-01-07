State office buildings will be closed on Friday following heavy snowfall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State office buildings will be closed on Friday, January 7, after heavy snowfall hit the commonwealth on Thursday.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency earlier Thursday. Freezing, single-digit temperatures are expected through the night in central Kentucky.

"All roadway surfaces will freeze. They are and will be extremely dangerous," Gov. Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings with a public warning to stay off the roadways so roadway crews can continue plowing and clearing roads."

State employees should refer to guidance issued by the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. If state employees have questions regarding the closure, please contact your agency's management or human resources office.

Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions and reports of multiple accidents.