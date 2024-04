FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search is on for an escaped inmate.

Kentucky State Police say Brandon Rhodus of Richmond walked away from a work detail in Franklin County on Tuesday.

Investigators said it appears Rhodus was picked up by a white van and headed to Richmond. Rhodus is described as a white male, 6’1" tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.