State Rep. Attica Scott announces bid for U.S. Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott announced Wednesday she will run for Congress in the state's third Congressional district.

I’m running for Congress.



Help us get there 👉🏾https://t.co/zoS8Fr3Laf pic.twitter.com/q6RGS7b3KX — Attica Scott (@atticaforky) July 7, 2021

Scott, a Democrat currently serving the 41st District in the Kentucky House of Representatives, is looking to unseat Rep. John Yarmuth, who has held the office since 2007.

Scott made headlines in September when she was arrested during protests in Louisville seeking justice for Breonna Taylor. She was charged with felony rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. The charges were later dismissed.

Scott was also the lead sponsor of the bill known as Breonna's Law, which aimed to ensure any law enforcement officers executing a search warrant in Kentucky would have to physically knock and verbally announce themselves.