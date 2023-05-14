State representative from Lexington dies at age 45

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has died, according to a statement from his mother.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Rachel Roberts posted the following statement on Facebook.

Governor Andy Beshear shared his condolences on Twitter regarding Swann's passing.

My heart is heavy this morning at the news of Rep. Lamin Swann’s passing. Lamin was always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all. He will be greatly missed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 14, 2023

There is no information on Swann's cause of death.

The final arrangements will be announced in a few days.