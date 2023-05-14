Watch Now
News

Actions

State representative from Lexington dies at age 45

323446500_1584550618665257_5879328133199384039_n.jpg
Facebook/Representative Lamin Swann
323446500_1584550618665257_5879328133199384039_n.jpg
Posted at 11:43 AM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 12:11:49-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has died, according to a statement from his mother.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Rachel Roberts posted the following statement on Facebook.

Governor Andy Beshear shared his condolences on Twitter regarding Swann's passing.

There is no information on Swann's cause of death.

The final arrangements will be announced in a few days.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth