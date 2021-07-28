State Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr announces she won't be running for reelection in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr has announced she will not run for reelection in 2022.

"I make this decision knowing that there are other capable individuals in the district that will give voters a choice as to who will represent the 12th Senate District beginning in 2023," Forgy Kerr said in a statement. "I could not have made this journey for more than two decades without the steadfast support of my family, friends, and constituents whose love and encouragement have sustained me. I thank the good Lord for the many blessings He has bestowed on us."

Forgy Kerr has represented Fayette County in the Kentucky Senate since 1999.