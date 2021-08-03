Watch
News

Actions

State Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr contracts COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

items.[0].image.alt
Alice Forgy Kerr via Facebook
forgy.jpg
Posted at 10:34 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 22:37:15-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr announced Monday that she and three other members of her family have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The Republican state senator made the announcement in a Facebook post.

"ALL FOUR of us have been fully VACCINATED, and in the last three weeks ALL FOUR of us have contracted breakthrough COVID cases," she said in the post.

Kerr said she will be quarantined until this weekend.

"Please be careful out there," she said. "This Delta variant is a 'new ballgame' apparently."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight