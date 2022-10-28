Watch Now
Parking restrictions for State Street area in place for Kentucky-Tennessee game Saturday

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department and University of Kentucky are once again implementing parking restrictions in the State Street area for this Saturday's football game.

No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 8 a.m. Saturday, October 29 until 6 a.m. Sunday, October 30:

  • Crescent Avenue (the entire street)
  • State Street (the entire street)
  • University Avenue (the entire street)
  • Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Conn Terrace
  • Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Floral Park
  • Forest Park Road (the entire street)
  • Floral Park (the entire street)

Cars will be towed if they are in any of these areas. All parking ordinances, including prohibiting parking in yards, will be enforced.

Kentucky plays at Tennessee at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

