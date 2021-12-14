State to temporarily lift restrictions on some commercial drivers to speed relief to tornado victims

(LEX 18) — Certain restrictions will be lifted for commercial drivers involved in restoring power, clearing debris, and delivering fuel to Kentucky tornado victims.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order temporarily suspending the restrictions. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if responding to affected areas.

"Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to areas that have lost electric power and otherwise are experiencing hardships due to the outbreak of tornados, high winds and flash flooding cited in the emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear," Secretary Gray said.

The order also authorizes the Transportation Cabinet's Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional vehicles. Carriers still must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.