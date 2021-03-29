Kentucky State Police selling teddy bears for Easter, proceeds benefit Trooper Teddy Project

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are selling Trooper Teddy Bears ahead of Easter.

The bears will sell for $14.99 through April 4. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations such as a car crash, exposure to drugs, or domestic abuse cases which frequently result in the arrest of a parent.

Trooper Teddy Bears will be sold for $14.99 plus shipping during the promotion. To avoid a shipping fee, people can pick up their bear at KSP Headquarters in Frankfort or at any KSP Post location.

For those interested in purchasing a bear, click here. You can also make a tax-deductible contribution to the project.