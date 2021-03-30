Lead aircraft from D-Day invasion to visit Lexington's Aviation Museum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The aircraft that led the World War Two D-Day airborne invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, will visit the Aviation Museum of Kentucky near the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

Known as THAT'S ALL, BROTHER!, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft will be in town April 9-11. People can visit the museum and get a ground tour of the aircraft ($15 for adults, $10 for 6-16-year-olds).

Rides will also be available for purchase, weather and other conditions permitting. Reservations for flights can be made at thatsallbrother.org/tour. Rides cost $249.00, with some restrictions in effect. The museum will open each day of the visit at 9 a.m.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is located at 4029 Airport Road, adjacent to Blue Grass Airport in Lexington. Visit https://www.aviationky.org/home.asp for more information or call (859) 231-1219.