More than $300,000 raised for Kentucky Flood Relief, will help Kentuckians impacted by recent floods

(LEX 18) — More than $300,000 was raised through the Kentucky Flood Relief to aid Kentuckians that have been hurt by the recent floods.

LEX 18 teamed up with the Bluegrass Area Chapter of the American Red Cross for the fundraiser, which started on Friday and wrapped up on Sunday. The $300,000 will help in areas where flooding caused major damage in the Commonwealth.

The Red Cross says more than 300 people stayed in emergency lodging this past weekend. It's considered to be the worst flooding event since 1957.

37 counties have reported emergency declarations. As of Sunday night, more than 100 Red Cross responders were supporting displaced families and those in need serving over 3,200 meals and snacks since the flooding began.

As waters begin to recede, Red Cross responders are assessing from the ground the hardest-hit areas. As of Sunday evening, more than 1,000 homes had been surveyed with over 700 designated as major damage or destroyed.

River gauges across the state remain moderate. Much of the destruction focuses around eight counties: Estill, Lee, Owsley, Breathitt, Powell, Jackson, Clay and Johnson.

Anyone who has had their home impacted by recent floods can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.