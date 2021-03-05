Menu

UK's Coach Calipari donates $50,000 as part of Kentucky Flood Relief

LEX 18
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 05, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John Calipari, head coach for the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team, says he will donate $50,000 as part of the Kentucky Flood Relief.

"We're going to do $50,000 matching the first $50,000," said Calipari. "You guys raised the first 50, we will match that so you're at 100."

The Red Cross says as of 2:00 p.m. Friday, more than $140,000 has been raised as part of the fundraiser, which will go until 8:00 p.m. Friday.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you'd like to donate to the Kentucky Flood Relief, click here or call 855-999-GIVE (855-999-4483).

You can also mail your donation to the following address:

American Red Cross
C/O Kentucky Floods
1450 Newtown Pike
Lexington, KY 40511

You can also scan this QR code on your phone. It will take you to the website to donate.

Red Cross officials say every financial donation can bring hope. Just $5 can provide a blanket and $10 can provide a meal to someone in need.

Anyone who has had their home impacted by recent floods can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

