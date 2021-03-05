UK's Coach Calipari donates $50,000 as part of Kentucky Flood Relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — John Calipari, head coach for the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team, says he will donate $50,000 as part of the Kentucky Flood Relief.

"We're going to do $50,000 matching the first $50,000," said Calipari. "You guys raised the first 50, we will match that so you're at 100."

Our hearts are heavy this week for all those in our great state affected by the flooding.



My hope is -- as we always do in Kentucky -- that we can rally together and help our neighbors, our brothers, our sisters, our FAMILY.



The telethon will be going on until 8 today. https://t.co/FmcI3qcKoD — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 5, 2021

The Red Cross says as of 2:00 p.m. Friday, more than $140,000 has been raised as part of the fundraiser, which will go until 8:00 p.m. Friday.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

If you'd like to donate to the Kentucky Flood Relief, click here or call 855-999-GIVE (855-999-4483).

You can also mail your donation to the following address:

American Red Cross

C/O Kentucky Floods

1450 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

You can also scan this QR code on your phone. It will take you to the website to donate.

LEX 18

Red Cross officials say every financial donation can bring hope. Just $5 can provide a blanket and $10 can provide a meal to someone in need.

Anyone who has had their home impacted by recent floods can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.