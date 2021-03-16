ASL translator Virginia Moore named Kentucky's Communicator of the Year for 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky District of the National Speech and Debate Association has recognized Governor Andy Beshear's ASL translator, Virginia Moore, as Kentucky's Communicator of the Year for 2021.

"Virginia taught us the importance of inclusion, while making us all smile when we needed it most. She used her talents and skill to keep the deaf and hard of hearing community informed, teaching all of Team Kentucky a lesson as we work to build a better, more inclusive Kentucky, together," said Gov. Beshear. "I am honored to share once again that others saw Virginia’s compassion and commitment, and are celebrating her today through two separate awards."

Greater Clark County Schools in Indiana, Virginia's school district growing up, also named Moore as the 2021 Jeffersonville High School Alumni of the Year for her service throughout the pandemic. Her nominators said Virginia is a champion and "although her work is silent, it speaks volumes."

"I was honored to receive this award last year, and for me personally, it means a lot to be in the same category as my friend Virginia," said Gov. Beshear.

As a certified sign language interpreter, Moore relays critical information to Kentuckians who are deaf or hard of hearing during Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 briefings. She briefly stepped away from appearing at the governor's news conferences after being diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. Moore is now cancer-free.