Volunteers clear damp drywall, mud out of homes in Estill County

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The floodwaters may have receded, but the danger is still present in homes along the Kentucky River.

Many were left with damp, muddy floors and walls, some already starting to show signs of black mold.

So volunteer groups have answered the call for help.

On Edgewater Drive in Estill County, two groups made progress on four homes.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief completely cleared one home and worked on two more homes Friday.

"I'm glad they're here," homeowner Veneda Rogers said. "I really am because it takes a big load off of me to get that mess out of there."

In Rogers' home, the water came up to about three feet.

Almost everything had to go. Even the drywall and insulation were removed from about six inches above the water line to the floor. The floors, themselves, were also ripped out.

"I'm doing pretty good," Rogers said. "I haven't cried yet. I wanted to but no good. Don't help so I've got a pretty good backbone."

Her next-door neighbor Everett Smith is going to get his home taken care of on Saturday.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization made up of mostly veterans, did an initial assessment Friday to look at the condition of the home and what needed to be done.

He was also very appreciative of the help.

"I feel real good about that," Smith said about Team Rubicon providing help. "I like it."

Despite the loss of much of what was in his home, Smith showed resilience and strength.

"I don't like it, but I can't change it," Smith said. "I have to accept it, go on, and do the best I can."