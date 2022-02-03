Stay off the icy roads: Lexington mayor discuses city's weather plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the city's weather plans ahead of the ice storm.

Gorton closed city offices not involved in the winter weather response Thursday. Garbage collection was also canceled Thursday.

Division of Streets and Roads:

Once icing begins it becomes difficult to improve road conditions as long as temperatures are low. Pre-treatment has little effect with the rain preceding the shift to ice. Plowing and salt have limited effectiveness in removing ice.



City road crews are working 12-hour shifts Thursday through Saturday to clear limbs and make as much progress with the roads as possible, said Director Rob Allen.

Contractors hired by the city will also be working to plow streets. Salt supplies at both salt barns have been topped off and both barns will be in use.

Residents who need to report limbs in the road should call LexCall 3-1-1 at (850 -425-2255.

City crews have prepped chain saws, knucklebooms, and other equipment to be prepared for tree and limb removal, and made sure generators are operating in case of power loss.



Lexington Police:

Police warn that the change from a wet roadway to an ice-covered roadway can occur very rapidly. Motorists are encouraged to proceed with extreme caution. In the event a traffic signal loses power, motorists should treat the intersection as a four-way stop. Traffic Control equipment has been readied in the event of any power outages.

Lexington Fire:

With freezing rain in the forecast, firefighters warn residents not to touch or get near a downed power line. The line should be reported to 9-1-1. The Fire Department has prepped saws in preparation for downed trees and limbs. LFD will assist Streets & Roads and Lexington Police.

Emergency Management:

The city will begin staffing the Emergency Operations Center Thursday afternoon. There are plans to open a warming center or a shelter if needed.

Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention:

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated its Community Winter Weather Response Plan, said Director Polly Ruddick. LexTran is providing free rides to shelters. Any citizen who sees someone who may need shelter should call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600, the non-emergency number. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Parks & Rec:

A number of parks facilities and activities are closed or canceled Thursday, including: golf courses and shops; Dunbar Community Center, Kenwick Community Center, Castlewood Community Center, and William Wells Brown Community Center; Kiddie Kapers and Dance Attack classes; Artworks at the Carver School; Brenda Cowan Elementary school performance at Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center; Raven Run Nature Sanctuary and McConnell Springs Park; Therapeutic Recreation in-person fitness program, (all Therapeutic Recreation virtual programming will continue), and Extended School Programs.