Steph Curry launches Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is launching his own alcohol. Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey releases in May.

According to a news release, the bourbon is distilled, aged, and bottled by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County. The bourbon will release at Boone County Distilling Company in northern Kentucky.

The news release says Curry was motivated by his passion for premium bourbon and involved in every step of the process — from the manufacturing, blending, and aging to the packaging and marketing efforts.

Gentleman's Cut is distilled in 500-gallon copper pot stills. The whiskey is then aged 5-7 years in charred new white oak barrels with tasting notes of cinnamon, seared caramel, and sweet toasted chestnut.

The bourbon will sell at a suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750ml.