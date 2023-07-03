Storm cleanup efforts continue in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a second time this year, downtown Lawrenceburg businesses are facing damage from storms.

Part of the roof and wall at Tastefully Delicious fell into the street, leaving a pile of bricks on the street. The storefront was also damaged.

“I noticed that my door was lopsided, and I said 'holy crow,' and then I looked up and everything was pushed out,” Eric Silverman, whose son owns the store, said Monday.

The bricks were cleaned up and the front of store had been wedged back toward its rightful place by the time we stopped by late Monday morning.

“It was devastating considering in the last couple weeks you had stores down the block that really had some destruction,” Silverman said.

Officials will have to deem the building safe before customers are allowed back inside.

Down the street, a large part of a tree fell over and destroyed the deck on Kerry and Frank Paden’s home.

“We had a small limb like this, laying here in the yard, and she goes 'hey Frank looks like that limb finally went to someone else's yard' and then we looked out the window and we heard a crack, and we had a bigger limb in our yard, I think it was karma for her letting some little limb go in somebody else's yard,” Frank Paden said.

Frank and Paden are far from bummed about what happened. While they are sad to lose the tree, they had been hoping to tear down the deck anyway.