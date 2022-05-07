Storm damage hits southern Kentucky after severe storms roll through

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least four structures were damaged in Pulaski County Friday night. The wind picked up a home and put it on the side of a cliff. A tree was all that stopped it from falling into Lake Cumberland hundreds of feet below.

Two people were inside a home that was also picked up and left along the cliff.

WATCH: Winds toppled this mobile home in Burnside, Kentucky earlier today. Security camera video provided to @LEX18News shows it being thrown onto the side of a cliff, w/ Lake Cumberland hundreds of feet below. We're told both people inside the home survived with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/kerFBxkteb — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) May 6, 2022

A county official told us both people inside the home had cuts on their heads, one person was hospitalized but released a short time later.

The official also said two children had to be rescued from a damaged home in the county.

LEX 18

The track announcer at Lake Cumberland Speedway across the lake told us they also saw the damage.

Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing

There were no sirens. There were no warnings. And everything happened so fast.

The concession stand in the middle of the track was destroyed. Several lights fell - so did their sign. They were able to clean up a lot of the damage in the few hours after the storm. They estimate total repairs could cost $30-40K.

The National Weather Service will visit in the next few days to assess the damage.

