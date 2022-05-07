Watch
Storm damage hits southern Kentucky after severe storms roll through

Posted at 10:05 PM, May 06, 2022
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least four structures were damaged in Pulaski County Friday night. The wind picked up a home and put it on the side of a cliff. A tree was all that stopped it from falling into Lake Cumberland hundreds of feet below.

Two people were inside a home that was also picked up and left along the cliff.

A county official told us both people inside the home had cuts on their heads, one person was hospitalized but released a short time later.

The official also said two children had to be rescued from a damaged home in the county.

The track announcer at Lake Cumberland Speedway across the lake told us they also saw the damage.

There were no sirens. There were no warnings. And everything happened so fast.

The concession stand in the middle of the track was destroyed. Several lights fell - so did their sign. They were able to clean up a lot of the damage in the few hours after the storm. They estimate total repairs could cost $30-40K.

The National Weather Service will visit in the next few days to assess the damage.

