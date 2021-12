DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Strong winds from Saturday morning's storms blew the roof off First Apostolic Church in Danville.

Zach Morris

Images from an LEX 18 viewer show part of the roof on the ground near Burkmann Nutrition on Perryville Road.

Zach Morris

Boyle County Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder says there is major damage at the airport in Danville. The hangar and several small airplanes were destroyed.

The county is also dealing with downed power lines, downed trees, and power outages.