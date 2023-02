LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Strong winds are to blame for a wall collapsing on a gas connection to a Lexington building.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Trade Street on Thursday afternoon off Leestown Road. Fire officials say the side of the building is gone and surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Major Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department says they are going to bring in an engineer to check on it.