Student accused of bringing loaded gun to Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A loaded gun was found at a Lexington high school on Friday morning.

School officials say the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, according to an email sent to parents.

According to Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley, the gun was found by security while checking a student's bag as they entered the building through metal detectors. FCPS police took possession of the weapon and the student was taken into custody. All students and staff are safe.

The student will be charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Officials say "appropriate disciplinary action will be taken," in accordance with the student code of conduct.

This is a developing story.