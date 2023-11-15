Watch Now
Student charged after loaded gun found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
LEX 18
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:33:43-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One student is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a loaded gun was discovered at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School on Wednesday.

According to a letter from Principal Scott P. Loscheider to families, the gun was found while checking a student's bag while they were walking through metal detectors.

Loscheider says that all students and staff are safe and credits the school's safety protocols for not allowing the weapon to enter into the school's hallways or classrooms.

The letter adds that making threats against a school or bringing a weapon onto school property is considered a felony under state law.

The high school says additional charges for the student may follow.

