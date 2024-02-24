Student found dead on Campbellsville University campus

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to the death of a Campbellsville University student.

A press release was posted on the University's Facebook page which stated a male student was found unresponsive in their dorm room early Saturday morning.

The student was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

How the student died is still unknown at this time and his identity has not been publicly released.

Campbellsville city police have not identified a continued threat to students, according to the university's release, but they have advised all students and campus residents to be on high alert.

University president Dr. Joseph Hopkins released a statement of his own along with the news of the student's passing.

"Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken," Dr. Hopkins said.

"During this devastating time, the continued safety of our students and the residents of our community are our primary concern. With consultation from local law enforcement, we will continue to implement every measure necessary to protect and support students and our community."

Again, law enforcement are currently looking for a person of interest connected to the death investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Campbellsville Police.

University leaders announced all campus events and sports are canceled for Saturday.

The student counseling center on campus and the Ransdell Chapel are both open for Campbellsville students and staff to seeking counseling, prayer and support during this time.