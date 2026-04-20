Student found with a handgun at Tates Creek Middle School, FCPS says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at Tates Creek Middle School was found in possession of a handgun on Thursday, April 16, according to Fayette County Public Schools.
According to FCPS, officers located the student and secured the weapon without incident within 10 minutes of receiving the initial report.
District officials confirmed the student did not intend to harm students or staff, and the firearm was not displayed or used to threaten anyone.
"While there was no active threat to safety, the possession of a weapon on school grounds is a serious violation of district policy," FCPS said. "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We are grateful for the quick action of our school leadership and law enforcement in resolving this matter efficiently and safely."
FCPS says the following letter was sent to families regarding the situation:
Dear Commodore Families,
One of my top priorities as your principal is to make sure we have open lines of communication between home and school. Anytime something unusual happens on our campus, we strive to communicate timely and accurate information to families.
I'm writing to inform you that a student brought a handgun to school today. While the student possessing this item had no intent of harming their classmates or staff, dangerous weapons are strictly prohibited at school. The item was quickly removed by the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department and appropriate disciplinary, legal and supportive action was taken.
I want to share several important facts regarding this incident:
I wanted you to hear the facts from me in case your student comes home this evening with questions or concerns. While we strive to communicate with you as quickly as possible, our immediate priority during the event was the safety of our students, the security of the building and the accuracy of the facts.
- All students and staff are safe.
- The situation was resolved within 10 minutes of the initial report.
- There was no intent to use the item on school grounds.
- The item was never displayed, and there is no indication that other students were aware of its presence.
This situation provides the opportunity for us to reinforce to our children that inappropriate objects or items that could cause harm to themselves or other students are not allowed at school. Please help us at home by talking with your children about the importance of making good choices and monitoring what they put in their backpacks.
We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call me at (859) 422-0039.
Thank you for your continued support of our students and school community.
Sincerely,
Kelly Sirginnis
Principal-Tates Creek Middle School