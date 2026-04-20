Student found with a handgun at Tates Creek Middle School, FCPS says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at Tates Creek Middle School was found in possession of a handgun on Thursday, April 16, according to Fayette County Public Schools.

According to FCPS, officers located the student and secured the weapon without incident within 10 minutes of receiving the initial report.

District officials confirmed the student did not intend to harm students or staff, and the firearm was not displayed or used to threaten anyone.

"While there was no active threat to safety, the possession of a weapon on school grounds is a serious violation of district policy," FCPS said. "The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority. We are grateful for the quick action of our school leadership and law enforcement in resolving this matter efficiently and safely."

FCPS says the following letter was sent to families regarding the situation: