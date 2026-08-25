Student found with weapon at Menifee County High School, officials say

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (LEX News) — A student at Menifee County High School was found in possession of a weapon Tuesday morning, according to school district officials.

In a message shared with families, Menifee County Schools Superintendent Joshua Kincaid said the weapon was discovered in the possession of a student and has since been secured by law enforcement.

School officials said there is no active threat to students or staff.

Administrators and law enforcement are investigating the incident and following established safety procedures, according to the district.

The school district did not release information about the type of weapon involved or whether any charges have been filed.

District leaders said they wanted to make families aware of the situation and emphasized that student and staff safety remains a top priority.

