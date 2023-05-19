Students revitalize Douglass Park garden to remember victims of gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Learning Center, or TLC, is opening its doors to showcase student artwork. Students are also using their talents to help victims of gun violence heal.

TLC junior, Taren Phillips, explains the project that brought anti-gun violence art to Douglass Park.

"So, there's been very many shootings and not only like, you know, mothers or fathers have lost people...but like everyone, just everyone in the environment, it's affected everyone."

Students who worked with a non-profit, "Our Community's Keeper", who mentors through ONE Lexington, helped revitalize the garden at Douglass Park. Students chose flowers and plants and created artwork that not only serves as a reminder of those lost to gun violence, but also raises awareness about the issue in Lexington.

Senior, Armoni Jackson, says, "I just want the people that have been affected by it to have a clear state of mind that they're never really gone, and they're like with you and that they can breathe and live their life and still be happy and remember the good times and not have to like keep going over this."

Founder and director of “Our Community’s Keeper”, Davita Gatewood, says that this project has not only been a way to raise awareness about gun violence in Lexington but it's also been a transformative experience for the young ladies working on it.

Gatewood says, "It's been impactful because they're able to tell us, they want to learn more about government, they want to learn more about domestic violence, all these issues that are happening, that they're seeing around them but they really don't know much about."

Students explained that this project taught them the importance of giving back to the community and has them excited to do more.

"It's taught me to like look at the brighter side. Like, to really look at everything around me, to pay attention. And it's inspired me to reach out more, to understand what's going on in my world,” says Phillips.

Students from The Learning Center will continue to create more artwork for the space at Douglass Park. They are also working to develop a seating area for the garden, so families can sit and reflect.

