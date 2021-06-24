Students urged to check KEES accounts for accuracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky high school students and Class of 2021 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) accounts for accuracy, according to a release issued Thursday from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority

“Kentucky high school students and recent graduates should check their KEES accounts at least once a year to make sure they’ve gotten all funds that they have earned through their hard work in classes,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “KEES funds earned in high school can help students attend college or technical school, giving them more opportunities to pursue a career they’re passionate about and that will provide well for their families.”

Under the KEES program, students earn money for college for achieving good grades in high school and receiving good scores on the ACT or SAT. KEES is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

To check awards, students must sign in to their account here. If they do not have an account, they can set one up.

Students should also make sure their account has their correct date of birth and social security number.

If they find problems with their account or cannot access their KEES information, students should call 800-928-8926.