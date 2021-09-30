Sturgill Simpson cancels remainder of 2021 tour due to vocal chord injury

(LEX 18) — Sturgill Simpson has canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour due to a vocal cord hemorrhage.

The Breathitt County native posted on his Instagram earlier today that he ruptured his vocal chords. He is currently receiving treatment and says he should fully recover, but the future of his music career remains uncertain.

“It’s gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage,” wrote the country music singer-songwriter on Instagram.

“I’m sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“It’s been an incredibly fun, rewarding and educational journey. I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.”

Upcoming tour dates that are canceled included shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Wester Hall in New York.

Simpson ended his post hopeful for what might come as he takes a break from singing. "But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest..like becoming the best hitman I can be."