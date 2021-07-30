STYX, Uncle Kracker concert canceled after overnight flooding in Bath County

SHARPSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — An outdoor performance in Kentucky featuring the band STYX and singer Uncle Kracker has been canceled after overnight flooding hit the area.

The venue says the recent weather created damaging conditions on the grounds and in the surrounding areas. The Bath County Emergency Management Director also said the county is "unable to provide any on-site emergency services for the Barnyard Entertainment Venue."

"We strive to deliver a great concert experience for all of our guests, but the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, and employees is our highest priority," said Jeffrey Vice, Director of Operations at the Barnyard Entertainment Venue.

Scheduled performances on July 31 at the venue will continue as planned for now.

If you bought a ticket online or by phone to Friday night's show, The Barnyard Entertainment Venue says a refund will be automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.