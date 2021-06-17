Submissions sought for 'Art by Nature' tree exhibit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city is seeking submissions for an exhibit meant to celebrate the Fayette County environment.

The exhibit, called "Art by Nature," features 23 trees from around the county. Visual artists of all types -- painters, photographers, fiber artists, jewelry makers, sculptors and more -- are encouraged to participate.

Art by Nature was previously known as Paint by Nature, and is in its fourth year. The program highlights how residents can improve and enhance the natural world by spotlighting local native landscapes and plants as represented by local artists.

The 2021 exhibit will take place Thursday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Dec. 17, at Julietta Market in Greyline Station. The program is not juried and artists of all levels are welcome to participate by submitting up to three pieces.

Participants are guaranteed only one spot in the show. Works are for sale, though an artist may choose to opt-out of that aspect of the program.

The artist’s intent to participate form, map of featured trees and other information can be found here.

