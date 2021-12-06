Watch
Superintendent for Jessamine County Schools enforcing mask-wearing due to COVID-19 spread

Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 20:59:31-05

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students in Jessamine County Schools will be required to wear masks again.

In a message sent out to families, Superintendent Matt Moore says the decision comes after COVID positivity rates have gone up significantly across the state, community, and schools.

Moore says the number of positive cases is also on the rise, including 37 positive student cases and 12 staff members unable to work.

The mask requirement will extend to all district activities. That includes athletics, extracurricular programs, performances, and riding school buses.

Moore says he hopes the district can return to optional-mask-wearing soon when things are safer for students and staff.

