Superintendent: No student mask mandate for most activities in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Anderson County Schools announced Tuesday it will not require students to wear masks in school when classes resume for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said the decision was made after consulting the Centers for Disease Control, Kentucky Department of Public Health, Kentucky Department of Education, the school board attorney and local public health.

Although masks will not be required for most normal activities, Mitchell said the district will still recommend mask-wearing while on school grounds.

Students and staff without a valid exemption should be prepared to temporarily wear a mask in some circumstances which are outlined here, Mitchell said.

Masks will still be mandated while riding on school buses.

"I would like to thank all of the students, staff members, parents and other community members that called, emailed or responded to our survey with their input," Mitchell said. "All input received is valued and was reviewed and considered. While I know there are differences of opinion concerning Covid-19 mitigation strategies, your continued support is appreciated as we strive, in partnership with our community, to keep our schools open to in-person instruction."