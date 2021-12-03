Supply chain issues are affecting Lexington’s comic book industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly every industry in the United States is dealing with issues caused by widespread supply chain disruptions, including the comic book industry.

Heroes Realm is a hot spot for comic collectors. Owners are fighting to find new ways to address supply shortages.

“We order merchandise, statues and toys and action figures and it’s months before we even receive the product at this point,” said co-owner Stephen Etherton. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been getting harder and harder to get our supplies.”

Heroes Realm sells toys, comic books, graphic novels, collectibles, and all the supplies needed to keep them in mint condition.

Etherton said some of the products they’re struggling to keep in stock the most are plastic covers and cardboard backings for comic books.

“People invest in a super expensive comic book and they want to protect it and we can’t give them those supplies right now,” he said.

The store received a shipment of the supplies yesterday.

“We’re already sold out because there are people almost waiting in the wings to come in and buy them once they know we have them,” Etherton said. “We’ve looked for outside sources, smaller supply chains basically, but they’re drying up out there, too.”

With little luck, Etherton said he’s grateful to serve a great community.

“Nine times out of ten, most of them are just in it for the long haul. They’re willing to wait for it,” he said.

Etherton said on a bright note, Heroes Realm is well-stocked in toys and many collectibles, while larger store shelves are growing barren as the holiday season continues.

He said they’ve been able to keep up with demand for those items by frequently buying personal collections from people around the state.

“In a way, we’re kind of excited about this Christmas,” Etherton said. “We’re very full of toys right now. We have a lot and we’re hoping that bigger businesses being shot pays off for the small business guy over here.”