Supply chain issues could impact Christmas shopping

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staffing shortages are affecting businesses across the country.

The supply chain is also facing a number of issues due to the effects of the pandemic.

Global issues, from shipping slowdowns to factory shutdowns, are slowing down the arrival of inventory at shops across the US.

"We're low on scooters, bow and arrows, footballs. Oh basketballs, I had a lot of these light-up basketballs, footballs, just light-up balls, and we couldn't get them in," said Rebecca Husz.

Husz owns The Magical Toy Shoppe in Lexington. She says the challenges facing the store now, just over ten weeks from Christmas, are worse than the peak of the shutdown.

She says items are ordered, but you don't know when they arrive.

"We had to buy so much early on (in the year), and it really puts a strain on your finances," said Husz.

Christmas is just more than ten weeks ago, and Husz's advice for parents is to shop as soon as possible.

"If you know your child wants something or if it's on a list, I would say buy it now because you don't know if it's going to be on the shelf in two weeks, three weeks," said Husz.

LEX 18 did stop by one Christmas-themed shop to check on supplies. The manager said he couldn't go on camera, but he did talk to me about supply chain concerns.

He says the shop is okay on inventory such as ornaments and lights. But the biggest issue is the amount of Christmas trees. He says their supply is limited.