Surrendered dogs looking for new homes at McLeod Adoption event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The McLeod Dog Adoption Event went off without a hitch Sunday morning. The event happened with the help of Bluegrass Bully Rescue. 11 puppies and several older dogs were available to adopt.

Organizers said it's a great way to expose people to the dogs before choosing their new companion.

According to Leah Blanton, Bluegrass Bully Rescue Co-owner, last year more people applied than they had puppies for. This year the turnout wasn't quite the same.

"Unfortunately, now we are seeing a lot more older puppies get surrendered to the shelters because maybe they didn't know what they were getting themselves into," Blanton said. "So now we have a lot of nine to 10 month-old pups or just over a year old dogs that are getting turned in and re-homed."

All dogs at the event are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

The rescue group focuses on helping find homes for dogs that have been surrendered to local shelters. If you'd like to know more about the organization click here.

