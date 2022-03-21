Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Danville gas station

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Danville gas station that was caught on surveillance video.

The Danville Police Department says they responded to the Triangle Mart BP on S. 4th Street at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators say an unknown male entered the store dressed in all black clothing and a facemask with a gun.

Police say the suspect forced the employees at gunpoint to empty the cash register and enter the store's cooler. The suspect then left the store and ran off.

Officers searched the area for over an hour but weren't able to locate the suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Danville Police Department at (859) 238-1224 or the Danville 911 Center at (859) 238-1220.