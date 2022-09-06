Survey: Tipping down nationwide, inflation a factor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Data shows people across the country are tipping less than what they were before the pandemic. A survey conducted by CreditCards.com found Americans are tipping less regularly than before the pandemic, and less often than before the pandemic started.

LEX 18 spoke with restaurant workers in Lexington who said they hadn’t seen that trend here, but stressed the importance of tipping.

Justin Bond, who works as a bartender at Goodfellas, said like many service workers, he lives off both tips and an hourly wage.

“The appreciation and gratitude really does go a long way,” he said “Especially when we just had a long day dealing with some different people so it really helps out at the end of the night.”

Many people working at restaurants are paid less than minimum wage so they rely on tips, said Nicholas Vaccarezza, the kitchen manager at Frank and Dino’s. He said employees are paid well there.

“Tips are a big thing for [restaurant] employees because they work so hard, long days, some work doubles, lunch and dinner, they don’t get holidays off,” he said.

Customers LEX18 spoke with at Goodfellas said they started paying more during the pandemic and haven’t let up.

National data from CreditCards.com said people were tipping more generously during the pandemic but let up after. An analyst for their parent company told CNBC he believes inflation is a major factor.

“Sometimes, what people say and what they do is different,” he told CNBC.