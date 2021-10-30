Survivor Walk marches to support those affected by breast cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The rain on Saturday didn't stop people from walking together to fight breast cancer.

Survivors, those currently fighting, and those who have lost loved ones to the disease all participated in the Survivor Walk at the Arboretum in Lexington.

Celeste Henderson organized the walk. She says she had a rough 2019, which was the year she was diagnosed, and that motivated her to put together a Survivor Walk in only a week's time.

"It's important for people to be aware and not think it can't happen to you because it can um like I said anyone that is going through it anyone that's affected by it. This walk is for them. That's what we're doing it's for them," said Henderson.

Henderson hopes to make the Survivor Walk an annual event.